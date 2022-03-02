Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,464 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.25% of Saia worth $15,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 21.9% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 59.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 1,450.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Saia in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAIA shares. Benchmark started coverage on Saia in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Saia from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Saia in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Saia from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $330.00.

Shares of SAIA opened at $283.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. Saia, Inc. has a one year low of $187.02 and a one year high of $365.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $288.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.12.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $617.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Saia news, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.13, for a total value of $1,114,926.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total value of $4,346,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,623,116. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

