Wells Fargo & Company Cuts American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Price Target to $4.00

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Well from $13.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of American Well from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.03.

AMWL opened at $3.91 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market cap of $949.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.58. American Well has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $25.52.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. American Well had a negative net margin of 69.80% and a negative return on equity of 14.28%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Analysts forecast that American Well will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Bradford Gay sold 11,631 shares of American Well stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $72,228.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 269,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total transaction of $1,701,533.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 482,478 shares of company stock worth $2,973,408. 14.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of American Well by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 16,384,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,964,000 after buying an additional 3,736,240 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Well by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,241,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,977,000 after buying an additional 514,187 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of American Well by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,867,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,357,000 after buying an additional 624,542 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Well during the 4th quarter worth about $20,814,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Well by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,207,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,372,000 after buying an additional 152,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

