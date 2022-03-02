Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (WINC) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 1st

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.14. 1,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,290. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $26.51.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating ) by 221.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,009 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.44% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

