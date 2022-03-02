Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ WBND traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.27. The company had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,340. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $24.34 and a twelve month high of $27.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.46.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 450.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 352.3% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 11,972 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 225.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Western Asset Total Return ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 17,573 shares during the period.

