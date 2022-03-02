Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.86.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 138,519 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAB traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,223. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average is $91.06. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $99.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.