Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.86.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WAB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th.
In other news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 5,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $477,844.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Albert J. Neupaver sold 55,877 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.80, for a total value of $5,408,893.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,889 shares of company stock valued at $6,363,538 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WAB traded up $4.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,613,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,223. The company’s 50-day moving average is $91.87 and its 200 day moving average is $91.06. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $99.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.00%.
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.
