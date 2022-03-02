Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.980-$1.020 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Whitestone REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

WSR stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.45. The stock had a trading volume of 17,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,812. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Whitestone REIT has a 1-year low of $7.56 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $611.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.16). Whitestone REIT had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Whitestone REIT will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.57%.

About Whitestone REIT (Get Rating)

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.