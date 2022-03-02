Widepoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Widepoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
WYY opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. Widepoint has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.
About Widepoint (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Widepoint (WYY)
- A Tasty Opportunity For Shares Of Wendy’s
- Institutions Buy The Dips In Freshpet
- 3 Millennials Stocks on the Comeback Trail
- The Reversal In Lordstown Motors Skids To A Halt
- MarketBeat Podcast: Healthcare Technology and Innovation Stocks With Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Widepoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Widepoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.