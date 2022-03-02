Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Price Target Cut to €37.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €38.00 ($42.70) to €37.00 ($41.57) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Wienerberger from €32.40 ($36.40) to €34.50 ($38.76) in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Wienerberger stock opened at $5.44 on Monday. Wienerberger has a one year low of $5.34 and a one year high of $8.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.34.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

