William Blair Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) – William Blair upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 25th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.06. William Blair also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on USPH. TheStreet cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Sidoti raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. CJS Securities raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $90.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $84.43 and a 1 year high of $123.38.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $129.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 64.14%.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

