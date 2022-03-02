William Blair Comments on Astec Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ASTE)

Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Astec Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 28th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Astec Industries’ FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Astec Industries from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Sidoti raised Astec Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

NASDAQ ASTE opened at $47.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.96. Astec Industries has a one year low of $47.47 and a one year high of $80.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.06). Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTE. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in shares of Astec Industries by 30.8% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astec Industries (Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.