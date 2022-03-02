William Blair Reiterates Market Perform Rating for BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by investment analysts at William Blair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BIGC. Wedbush cut their price target on BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price target on BigCommerce from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.13.

BIGC stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -20.42 and a beta of 0.92. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.35.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 25.50% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. BigCommerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that BigCommerce will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeff Mengoli sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.17, for a total value of $618,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $75,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,593. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in BigCommerce by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in BigCommerce by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,713,000 after acquiring an additional 718,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,250,000 after acquiring an additional 227,703 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in BigCommerce by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,721,000 after acquiring an additional 630,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $113,940,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

