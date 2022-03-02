Willis Investment Counsel Boosts Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Willis Investment Counsel boosted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,904 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Qualys were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QLYS. State Street Corp boosted its position in Qualys by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,123,850 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,160,000 after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in Qualys by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,070,513 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $119,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,022,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,748,000 after acquiring an additional 51,031 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,977 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Qualys by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 680,851 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,196 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $125.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 70.14 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.09 and its 200 day moving average is $123.90. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.26 and a 1 year high of $142.94.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.88.

In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $1,278,605.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $423,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,900 shares of company stock valued at $4,385,467. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

