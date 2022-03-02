WinCash (WCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $63,164.79

WinCash (CURRENCY:WCC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. WinCash has a market capitalization of $63,164.79 and $90.00 worth of WinCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WinCash has traded 11.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WinCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0421 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Emercoin (EMC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

WinCash Coin Profile

WinCash (WCC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. WinCash’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,784 coins. The official website for WinCash is wincashcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wincash coin is a cryptocurrency with SHA-256 algorithm, Pow, PoS, and Masternode. This coin is a cryptocurrency used as a payment system in all Wincash projects. Wincash coin is established since august 2018 and has been used by thousands of people as a way of transaction in some of Wincash projects. Wincash coin uses PoW/PoS hybrid mechanism in the blockchain network to prevent 51% attack that commonly becomes a fatal issue in many newly launched cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling WinCash

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WinCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WinCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WinCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

