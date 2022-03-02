WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 83.4% from the January 31st total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $787,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 236,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,232,000 after purchasing an additional 10,105 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Waverton Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:DGRS opened at $43.45 on Wednesday. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a fifty-two week low of $42.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.98.
