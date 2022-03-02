Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Brokerages expect Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wolverine World Wide’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. Wolverine World Wide posted earnings per share of $0.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will report full-year earnings of $2.57 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.60. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wolverine World Wide.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 25.38% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.67.

Shares of WWW traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.63. 972,423 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 540,241. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.80. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.82. Wolverine World Wide has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is currently -35.71%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,240,000 after acquiring an additional 336,265 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,731,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $165,125,000 after buying an additional 54,522 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 15.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,002,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,598,000 after buying an additional 394,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,729,595 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,912,000 after buying an additional 69,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Wolverine World Wide by 66.9% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,396,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,055,000 after buying an additional 960,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

