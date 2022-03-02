Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Workday Inc (NYSE:WDAY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirty One analysts have provided estimates for Workday’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.96. Workday posted earnings of $0.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year earnings of $3.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $4.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $5.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Workday.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

WDAY traded up $6.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $247.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,948. Workday has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

