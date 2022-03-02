Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $275.00 at UBS Group

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by UBS Group from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $345.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $316.83.

WDAY opened at $240.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.40 and a 200-day moving average of $262.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,670.63, a PEG ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a 12-month low of $205.90 and a 12-month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Workday will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 431,640 shares of company stock valued at $110,386,791 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Workday by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,801 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth about $2,005,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Workday by 45.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 13.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 41,625 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,938,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 54.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,889 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

