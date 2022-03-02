WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS) Receives $54.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th.

Shares of WSFS traded down $1.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.19. 590,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,068. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $42.58 and a twelve month high of $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.28. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 42.29% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $108.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that WSFS Financial will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 9.14%.

In related news, Director Francis J. Leto sold 6,323 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $328,353.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peggy H. Eddens sold 1,552 shares of WSFS Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $76,342.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,123. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in WSFS Financial by 406.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 92.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of WSFS Financial by 3,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

WSFS Financial Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. The WSFS Bank segment provides loans and other financial products to commercial and retail customers.

