X World Games Trading Down 3.7% This Week (XWG)

X World Games (CURRENCY:XWG) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, X World Games has traded 3.7% lower against the US dollar. X World Games has a total market cap of $90.55 million and $7.98 million worth of X World Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One X World Games coin can now be bought for $0.0730 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00042276 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,960.55 or 0.06689017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,301.34 or 1.00093667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00043247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

X World Games Coin Profile

X World Games’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,240,833,330 coins. X World Games’ official Twitter account is @xwg_games

Buying and Selling X World Games

