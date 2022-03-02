XR Securities LLC Buys Shares of 2,216 The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 30.2% in the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,843,000 after buying an additional 1,471,093 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 8.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,085,321,000 after buying an additional 1,348,941 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 66.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,882,008 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $218,953,000 after buying an additional 751,297 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 48.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,871 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $206,488,000 after buying an additional 577,349 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $126.21 per share, with a total value of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.40.

Shares of BX stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.36. The company had a trading volume of 27,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,948,681. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $63.71 and a one year high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $86.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.25%.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

