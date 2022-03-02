XR Securities LLC Invests $207,000 in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TX. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,724,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 53.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,514,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,077,000 after buying an additional 525,413 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 1,516.8% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 411,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after buying an additional 385,696 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 45.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,201,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,208,000 after buying an additional 375,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Ternium during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,371,000. Institutional investors own 14.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TX shares. StockNews.com cut Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ternium in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank raised Ternium from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Ternium from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.80.

Shares of NYSE:TX traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.15. 18,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 971,347. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $31.50 and a 12 month high of $56.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.26.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.93 by $0.15. Ternium had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 23.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Profile (Get Rating)

Ternium SA engages in the manufacturing and trade of steel products. The firm offers its products to construction, automotive, manufacturing, home appliances, packaging, energy, and transport industries. It operates through the Steel and Mining segments. The Steel segment include slabs, billets, and round bars; hot-rolled coils and sheets; bars and stirrups; wire rods; tin plate; hot dipped galvanized and electrogalvanized sheets; and pre-painted sheets, steel pipes, and tubular products.

