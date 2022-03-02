XSGD (XSGD) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a total market capitalization of $186.62 million and $1.70 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XSGD coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00001673 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get XSGD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002301 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.46 or 0.00042465 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,933.98 or 0.06749441 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,594.58 or 1.00286529 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.93 or 0.00043544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00048051 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002733 BTC.

XSGD Profile

XSGD launched on April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 273,738,181 coins and its circulating supply is 256,571,143 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

XSGD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy XSGD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for XSGD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XSGD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.