Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Receives $38.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.80.

YMAB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 112,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $1,277,650.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $65,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 475,189 shares of company stock valued at $4,829,535 over the last 90 days. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YMAB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 60.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ YMAB traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.84. 24,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,526. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.81 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.11. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $39.82.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.16). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.08% and a negative net margin of 83.21%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

