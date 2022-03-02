Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.12

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.12 and traded as high as $25.68. Yanzhou Coal Mining shares last traded at $25.64, with a volume of 2,594 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.12.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

