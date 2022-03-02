Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of YRD stock opened at $2.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.55. Yiren Digital has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YRD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yiren Digital by 22.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Yiren Digital in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd. is engaged in the easy access to affordable credit and investors with attractive investment opportunities through its online marketplace. It operates through Yiren Wealth and Yiren Credit segments. The Yiren Wealth segment specifically targets the mass affluent investors and provides them with one-stop asset allocation-based wealth management solutions.

