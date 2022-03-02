Zacks: Analysts Anticipate PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $257.23 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) will announce sales of $257.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PetIQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $264.10 million. PetIQ posted sales of $254.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PetIQ will report full year sales of $978.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $965.00 million to $988.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PetIQ.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $196.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. PetIQ’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PETQ. TheStreet cut PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

In other PetIQ news, President Susan Sholtis acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $99,037.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman acquired 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.51 per share, for a total transaction of $50,182.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 17,083 shares of company stock valued at $363,220 in the last quarter. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 7.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,315,000 after buying an additional 202,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,481,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,351,000 after purchasing an additional 136,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,807,000 after purchasing an additional 327,174 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PetIQ by 17.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,392,000 after purchasing an additional 196,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of PetIQ by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,152,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,766,000 after buying an additional 200,726 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PETQ traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.73. 1,115,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,274. PetIQ has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $609.63 million, a P/E ratio of -44.48, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

