Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) to Post -$0.61 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.61) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.48) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.86). Scorpio Tankers reported earnings per share of ($1.05) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 41.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will report full-year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to $1.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.65) to $3.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Scorpio Tankers.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The shipping company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.19 million. Scorpio Tankers had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 43.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.04) EPS.

STNG has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $13.00 to $10.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded Scorpio Tankers from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 12,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

STNG stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.81. The company had a trading volume of 10,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,557. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.76. Scorpio Tankers has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.32%.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

