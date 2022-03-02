Zacks: Analysts Anticipate TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.82 Billion

Analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) to post $3.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.81 billion to $3.83 billion. TE Connectivity reported sales of $3.74 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full year sales of $15.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.62 billion to $15.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $16.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.14 billion to $17.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TEL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.13.

Shares of NYSE:TEL traded up $4.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.75. 40,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,241. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $123.31 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $151.22.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Company Profile (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TE Connectivity (TEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.