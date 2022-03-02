Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $661.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) to report sales of $661.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Tetra Tech’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $665.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $657.70 million. Tetra Tech posted sales of $599.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tetra Tech will report full year sales of $2.77 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.77 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tetra Tech.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com cut Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $156.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $158.92. Tetra Tech has a one year low of $116.01 and a one year high of $192.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

In related news, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $690,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,925 shares of company stock worth $17,930,654. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTEK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,041,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,195,707,000 after buying an additional 327,928 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 9.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,579,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,278,000 after buying an additional 220,145 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at $430,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 286,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after buying an additional 125,900 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 413,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,276,000 after buying an additional 113,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

