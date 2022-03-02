Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) to Announce $0.07 EPS

Brokerages expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Healthcare Services Group posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 78.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.38.

NASDAQ:HCSG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 820,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,466. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 0.28. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $32.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.2113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 137.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,710,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,336,000 after buying an additional 225,363 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,716,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,616,000 after purchasing an additional 61,964 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $58,151,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 2.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,948,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,074,000 after purchasing an additional 67,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at $51,532,000.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of keeping, laundry, and dietary services to long-term care and related health care facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment consists of the management of the client’s housekeeping department, which is responsible for the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of patient rooms and common areas of a client facility, as well as the laundering and processing of the personal clothing belonging to the facility’s patients.

