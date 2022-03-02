Zacks: Analysts Expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) will post $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.37 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

SANM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Sanmina in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Sanmina from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Shares of SANM stock opened at $39.34 on Friday. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $154,121.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 9.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,722,868 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $143,479,000 after purchasing an additional 310,760 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 18.0% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,543,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $59,487,000 after purchasing an additional 235,372 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth $8,365,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,962 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $422,062,000 after purchasing an additional 197,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at about $6,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

