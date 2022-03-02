Zacks: Analysts Expect Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.57 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) will announce $17.57 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.18 million and the lowest is $16.91 million. Saratoga Investment posted sales of $16.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year sales of $69.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.66 million to $69.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $72.94 million, with estimates ranging from $71.11 million to $74.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Saratoga Investment.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.39 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share.

SAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Saratoga Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

NYSE:SAR traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.93. 732 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,756. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.39. Saratoga Investment has a 52 week low of $22.29 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.08%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $585,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $281,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Saratoga Investment by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.