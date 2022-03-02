Zacks: Analysts Expect Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) to Post -$0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Soleno Therapeutics’ earnings. Soleno Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 100%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.43) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Soleno Therapeutics.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of SLNO stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. 114,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,884. Soleno Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $26.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 24.9% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 9,765,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,400 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 846,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 145,012 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 84.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 744,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 339,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Soleno Therapeutics by 4.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 18,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $427,000. 36.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The firm focuses on the treatment of metabolic and neurobehavioral disorder. It offers its lead candidate, Diazoxide Choline Controlled-Release (DCCR), an oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS).

