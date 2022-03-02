Zacks: Analysts Expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $64.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) will post sales of $64.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.00 million and the highest is $71.78 million. Sunnova Energy International reported sales of $41.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year sales of $340.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $286.20 million to $376.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $474.36 million, with estimates ranging from $353.40 million to $575.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.09. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 57.14%. The firm had revenue of $65.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.66 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $50.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.64.

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.13 per share, with a total value of $522,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 37.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter.

NOVA stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 45,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,260,432. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.28. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $13.90 and a 52-week high of $48.36.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

