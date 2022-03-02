Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.42 Million

Equities analysts predict that Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) will report $5.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Akerna’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.74 million and the lowest is $5.10 million. Akerna posted sales of $4.11 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Akerna will report full year sales of $19.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $19.80 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.80 million, with estimates ranging from $23.60 million to $28.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akerna.

Several research analysts have commented on KERN shares. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on shares of Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akerna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Akerna in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.45.

In other news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 100,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Akerna by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 79,788 shares in the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Akerna during the third quarter worth approximately $654,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akerna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Akerna during the third quarter worth approximately $475,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Akerna by 28.7% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 161,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Akerna stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.12. The company had a trading volume of 197,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,670. Akerna has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $34.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.35.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

