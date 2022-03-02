Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Announce $0.40 EPS

Equities analysts expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.52. Ambarella reported earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full-year earnings of $1.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $2.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AMBA traded down $43.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.98. 7,425,219 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 886,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.64 and a beta of 1.30. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $82.59 and a 52 week high of $227.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.60.

In other Ambarella news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 5,035 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.85, for a total transaction of $950,859.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chan W. Lee sold 2,997 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.84, for a total value of $565,953.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,268 shares of company stock worth $9,318,777 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ambarella by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,505,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $711,195,000 after buying an additional 179,065 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Ambarella by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Ambarella by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Ambarella in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,922,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ambarella by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,269,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

