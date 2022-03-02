Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.60 Million

Equities analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) to post $32.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $33.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.00 million. CEVA reported sales of $25.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $144.11 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $143.50 million to $144.62 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $164.45 million, with estimates ranging from $161.46 million to $166.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.68 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 1.15%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CEVA shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CEVA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.83.

Shares of CEVA stock traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $40.55. 104,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,478. CEVA has a 1-year low of $32.45 and a 1-year high of $65.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.58 and its 200 day moving average is $43.05. The company has a market capitalization of $931.43 million, a PE ratio of 4,063.00, a PEG ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.04.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 9,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $429,548.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 452.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,111,000 after buying an additional 210,467 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CEVA by 157.3% during the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 202,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,621,000 after acquiring an additional 123,506 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in CEVA by 610.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 137,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 118,385 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in CEVA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,727,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,190,000 after acquiring an additional 109,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

