Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Will Announce Earnings of $6.75 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $6.75 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Humana’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.16 and the lowest is $6.02. Humana posted earnings of $7.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Humana will report full-year earnings of $24.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.71 to $24.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $27.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $26.41 to $31.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Humana.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.30) EPS. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HUM shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Humana from $530.00 to $410.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $483.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in shares of Humana by 411.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418,848 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Humana by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,872,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,796,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,466 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 86,541.6% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,139,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $528,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,022 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1,353.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 830,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,148,000 after acquiring an additional 773,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,254,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,220,447,000 after acquiring an additional 693,945 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $431.00 on Friday. Humana has a twelve month low of $351.20 and a twelve month high of $475.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $417.61 and its 200 day moving average is $424.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $54.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This is an increase from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.35%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

