Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.72 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) will report sales of $10.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.70 million and the lowest is $5.98 million. ImmunoGen posted sales of $15.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $134.31 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $258.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative return on equity of 85.94% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The company’s revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IMGN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet lowered ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of IMGN stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,301,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,718,743. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its 200-day moving average is $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.37. ImmunoGen has a 1-year low of $4.58 and a 1-year high of $9.62.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 20.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ImmunoGen during the second quarter worth approximately $3,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,653,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 346,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,632,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,938,000 after purchasing an additional 115,785 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

