Zacks: Brokerages Expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $152.10 Million

Equities analysts expect American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) to report sales of $152.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for American Public Education’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $151.20 million to $152.60 million. American Public Education posted sales of $85.91 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Public Education will report full year sales of $416.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.00 million to $417.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $615.46 million, with estimates ranging from $612.62 million to $617.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Public Education.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday.

APEI traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,625. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $16.97 and a 52 week high of $39.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.89 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $378.86 million, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.57.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APEI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 113.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in American Public Education by 29.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of American Public Education by 26.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc, other corporate activities and minority investments.

