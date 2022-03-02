Zacks: Brokerages Expect ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ContraFect Co. (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) will announce ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ContraFect’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). ContraFect posted earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContraFect will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.66). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ContraFect.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFRX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ContraFect in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ContraFect from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on ContraFect from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ContraFect by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 530,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ContraFect by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 176,036 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ContraFect by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 97,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in ContraFect during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. 58.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CFRX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.35. 45,822 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,681. The company has a market cap of $131.77 million, a PE ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.32. ContraFect has a 52 week low of $2.11 and a 52 week high of $7.63.

ContraFect Corp. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in discovering and developing direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. Its product pipeline consists of CF-301, Gram-Negative Lysins and Amurin Peptides.

