Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.88 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) to report sales of $2.88 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.06 billion. Hormel Foods posted sales of $2.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year sales of $12.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $12.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

HRL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $692,874.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary Jamison sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.30, for a total value of $402,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.04% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $49.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.09. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $50.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04.

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

