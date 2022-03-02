Zacks: Brokerages Expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.35 Per Share

Brokerages expect Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Latch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.46). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Latch will report full-year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Latch.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Latch in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Latch in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Latch from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Latch from $8.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.22.

Shares of LTCH stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $3.76. The stock had a trading volume of 53,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,090,238. Latch has a 12-month low of $3.71 and a 12-month high of $14.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $8.83.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTCH. Avenir Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latch during the fourth quarter worth about $162,267,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,835,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,083,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,967,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Latch in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,999,000. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

