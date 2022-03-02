Zacks: Brokerages Expect Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) to Post $4.57 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.57 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.59 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.13. Whiting Petroleum reported earnings per share of $2.79 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of $19.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.46 to $21.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $20.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.72 to $22.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.63. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WLL. Cowen raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Whiting Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Whiting Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 33.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 144,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 36,446 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the third quarter worth about $2,493,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 2,849.2% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,558 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 51,742 shares during the period. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WLL stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.10. 18,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 594,328. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $31.26 and a 12 month high of $79.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 2.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Whiting Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

