Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) to Hold

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Franchise Group Inc. is the indirect parent company of Liberty Tax Service and Buddy’s Home Furnishings. It is focused on the evaluation and acquisition of franchise-oriented or complementary businesses. The company also owns Buddy’s Home Furnishings, a specialty retailer engaged in the business of leasing and selling consumer electronics, residential furniture, appliances and household accessories. Franchise Group Inc., formerly known as Liberty Tax Inc., is based in Virginia Beach, United States. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Aegis raised their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $40.62 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.79. Franchise Group has a 12-month low of $31.29 and a 12-month high of $55.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franchise Group will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Franchise Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Franchise Group by 7,203.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Franchise Group by 44.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

