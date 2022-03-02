Zacks Investment Research Downgrades iStar (NYSE:STAR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iStar (NYSE:STAR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iStar Financial Inc. is the leading publicly traded finance company focused on the commercial real estate industry. The company, which is taxed as a real estate investment trust, provides structured mortgage, mezzanine and lease financing through its origination, acquisition and servicing platform. The company’s mission is to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity by providing innovative and value-added financing solutions to private and corporate owners of real estate nationwide. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of iStar from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

STAR stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92. iStar has a 12-month low of $16.31 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STAR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of iStar by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,598,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,870,000 after purchasing an additional 65,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iStar by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,050,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,783,000 after purchasing an additional 21,476 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iStar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iStar by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,165,000 after purchasing an additional 229,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iStar by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar Company Profile (Get Rating)

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

