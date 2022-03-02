Zacks Investment Research Lowers MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) to Hold

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MGE Energy is a public utility holding company. Its principal subsidiary, MGE, generates and distributes electricity to more than 128,000 customers in Dane County, Wisconsin (250 square miles) and purchases, transports and distributes natural gas to nearly 123,000 customers in seven south-central and western Wisconsin counties (1,375 square miles). (Press Release) “

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $69.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.66. MGE Energy has a 52-week low of $63.34 and a 52-week high of $82.95.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MGE Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in MGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGE Energy (MGEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.