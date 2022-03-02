Zacks Investment Research Upgrades EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Buy

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $56.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.68% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “EPR Properties is specialty real estate investment trust that invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education. Its properties include megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, and destination recreational and specialty properties. EPR Properties is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EPR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.30.

NYSE EPR traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.26. The stock had a trading volume of 645,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,813. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.64.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EPR Properties news, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $120,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in EPR Properties by 177.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties (Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

