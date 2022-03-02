Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €96.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($107.87) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ZAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €111.00 ($124.72) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($113.48) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €110.00 ($123.60) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €102.72 ($115.41).

ZAL stock opened at €53.84 ($60.49) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €65.90 and a 200-day moving average of €77.42. Zalando has a 12-month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a 12-month high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

