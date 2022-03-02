Zalando (FRA:ZAL) PT Set at €110.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) has been given a €110.00 ($123.60) target price by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 84.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €96.50 ($108.43) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €101.00 ($113.48) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €111.00 ($124.72) price target on Zalando in a report on Tuesday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €92.00 ($103.37) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($108.99) price target on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €102.72 ($115.41).

Shares of ZAL stock traded up €3.62 ($4.07) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €59.58 ($66.94). The stock had a trading volume of 1,687,074 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of €77.42. Zalando has a twelve month low of €36.33 ($40.82) and a twelve month high of €49.86 ($56.02).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

